Three temporary license offices to open in Missouri, one in Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced the opening of three temporary license offices in Missouri on Aug. 17.

These office’s will be in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.

The Missouri Department of Revenue today announced the opening of three temporary license office locations on Aug. 17 to better serve Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Located in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis…

Read more: https://t.co/RL3BZzZ5JY pic.twitter.com/wVN5xvAvjL — Missouri Department of Revenue (@MissouriRevenue) August 12, 2020

The state-operated license offices can help with most motor vehicle titling, registration transactions and most driver license transactions, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

All locations will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here are the locations for the temporary license offices:

Kansas City : Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 East 63rd St., Ste. B05, Raytown, MO 64133

: Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 East 63rd St., Ste. B05, Raytown, MO 64133 Springfield : Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244, Springfield, MO 65806

: Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244, Springfield, MO 65806 St. Louis: South Service Center, 7545 South Lindbergh Blvd., Ste. 130, Mehlville, MO 63125

Also, the Department is operating a new temporary phone-in vehicle registration renewal service. This service allows eligible customers to renew their license plates over the phone. You can call at 573-751-1957, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to see if you’re eligible. The Department says this service is for license plate renewals only.