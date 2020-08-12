Three temporary license offices to open in Missouri, one in Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced the opening of three temporary license offices in Missouri on Aug. 17.
These office’s will be in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
The state-operated license offices can help with most motor vehicle titling, registration transactions and most driver license transactions, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
All locations will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here are the locations for the temporary license offices:
- Kansas City: Joseph P. Teasdale State Office Building, 8800 East 63rd St., Ste. B05, Raytown, MO 64133
- Springfield: Landers State Office Building, 149 Park Central Sq., Ste. 244, Springfield, MO 65806
- St. Louis: South Service Center, 7545 South Lindbergh Blvd., Ste. 130, Mehlville, MO 63125
Also, the Department is operating a new temporary phone-in vehicle registration renewal service. This service allows eligible customers to renew their license plates over the phone. You can call at 573-751-1957, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to see if you’re eligible. The Department says this service is for license plate renewals only.