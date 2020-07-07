Suspect leads Missouri police on 50-mile pursuit that ends with a crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A trail of crimes stretching more than 50 miles ended with a crash in St. Louis County, Monday afternoon. The pursuit whipped around a Fox 2 crew in St. Louis. Fox 2 obtained exclusive video of the police pursuit that began in Troy, Missouri.

Shortly before noon, Troy Police Officers were notified that the Missouri State Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound US 61 near Highway K. The pursuit was terminated but picked up after Troy police officers observed the vehicle traveling southbound US 61 at North Lincoln Drive.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle it failed to stop. The car then and began accelerating and the driver veered towards the officer causing him to take evasive action to avoid being struck, according to Troy Police.

The suspect crashed his vehicle and fled on foot near Mid Rivers Drive in St. Peters, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect then allegedly stole a delivery van from a Costco in St. Peters.

Dash Cam video from St. Ann Police shows the car chase passing a Fox 2 News crew at Page and Union in St. Louis. The stolen van was speeding down the wrong side of Page, running a red light, and crossing multiple lanes of traffic to turn onto Union. The suspect later hit a car at Kingshighway and Bircher in St. Louis, police said.

The pursuit ended in a Flordell Hills neighborhood near Jennings Station and West Florissant around 1:00 pm.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox 2 News shows the suspect getting out of the van as it was still moving. The video shows the stolen van then crashing into another parked van as the suspect ran away.

Police captured him after a brief foot pursuit. The suspect is in the Lincoln County Jail facing possible charges from at least 5 different jurisdictions.

There were no injuries reported.