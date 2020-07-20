Senator Hawley, Colleagues Release Plan to Hold Chinese Communist Party Responsible for Coronavirus Pandemic

FILE – In this June 16, 2020 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks on on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hawley on Thursday, July 16, 2020, urged Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor, accusing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of abusing her power in her investigation of a white couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are being investigated by Gardner’s office for the incident on June 28 when several hundred protesters marched by their $1.15 million mansion. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP File)

The following is a press release from the Office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley:

WASHINGTON — Today Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and a group of colleagues joined Senator Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in introducing the Civil Justice for Victims of China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for the coronavirus global pandemic. The bill incorporates previous stand-alone bills introduced separately by Senator Hawley, Senators McSally and Blackburn, and Senator Cotton to hold the CCP accountable.

Senator Hawley said, “I’m proud to stand with my colleagues and lead the effort to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the devastation they have unleashed on the world. This pandemic is far from over, and every day Americans continue to suffer thanks to the CCP’s incompetence and lies. The victims deserve to have their day in court.”

Senator McSally said, “Americans who have been victimized by the lies and deceit of the Chinese Communist Party—to include those who lost loved ones, suffered business losses, or were personally harmed due to COVID-19—deserve the opportunity to hold China accountable and to demand just compensation. Our bill will empower Americans to do just that by providing them with the legal tools necessary to sue the Chinese government in federal court for creating and worsening the COVID-19 pandemic. As the death toll and financial losses of COVID-19 mount, China should be forced to pay the costs of these damages to the American people.”

The COVID Act would strip China of its sovereign immunity and create a cause of action against China for causing the coronavirus pandemic through its reckless actions and lies. The plan would also authorize federal courts to freeze Chinese assets and allow States to sue on their own behalf or on behalf of their residents. Joining the bill as original cosponsors are Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

Senator Hawley has been a leading advocate to hold China accountable for the coronavirus in U.S. courts and was threatened with countermeasures by the Chinese government as a result of his efforts.

Text of the bill can found here.