Sen. Hawley to introduce bill to raise police salaries; named after retired officer killed in riots

ST. LOUIS- Sen. Josh Hawley plans on introducing a bill named after retired police Capt. David Dorn, who was shot and killed in June during rioting.

The David Dorn Back the Blue Act will raise police officer salaries and put more officers on the streets. Here is some of what it would include:

Authorizes $15 billion through the Department of Justice to help state and local law enforcement departments to boost their department personnel.

Provides funding for additional officer hires and officer retention for departments that need more manpower on their police forces.

Gives pay raises to officers by allowing recipients to use federal funds to raise the salaries of officers up to 110 percent of the local median earnings.

Excludes cities that defund their police by not allowing any department to receive money for pay raises that recently cut officer salaries.

In a tweet posted today, Sen. Hawley says,” Law enforcement deserve our support, and our citizens need the protection.”

The legislation is named in honor of #DavidDorn from St. Louis, a retired police captain, who gave his life protecting the people of his neighborhood — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

The bill would amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to authorize $15 billion to be released to the U.S. Attorney General.

In a press release, Sen. Hawley said, “Police departments across the country are under siege—underfunded, facing increased retirements, and struggling to make new hires. But as violence and rioting sweeps across American cities big and small, our courageous law enforcement officers are more vital now than ever.”