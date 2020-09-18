Sen. Hawley introduces bill to reimburse parents $800 per child for at-home learning

ST.LOUIS, Mo. – To provide immediate financial relief for working families whose children’s education has been affected by the pandemic, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is introducing the “Helping Parents During COVID Act.” A fully-refundable tax credit of $800 per child would be given to reimburse parents for education expenses.

Senator Hawley’s bill will provide the working families $1,200 in direct cash assistance per month every month through June 2021 to help cover lost work shifts or wages.

Both the cash assistance and the credit begin to phase out at $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for those filing jointly.

“Since the government has asked them to deal with these realities, it falls on us to help them through it. Working families need relief as soon as possible,” Hawley said.