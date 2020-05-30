Restaurant from Lake of the Ozarks releases statement on COVID-19 patient who dined at business

Crowds of people gather at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill in Gravois Mills, Missouri, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Several beach bars along Lake of the Ozarks were packed with party-goers during the Memorial Day weekend. Several political leaders in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as the state of Kansas’ health secretary, have condemned Lake of the Ozarks revelers for failing to practice social distancing, amid fears they could return to areas hard hit by the coronavirus and spread the disease. (Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star via AP)

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KOLR) — Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill, in Osage Beach, Missouri, has released a statement about an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who visited their location during Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 23.

In the statement, the bar and grill’s owner says “it was inevitable that we would experience carriers of the virus,” due to the influx of visitors at Lake of the Ozarks during the holiday.

Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill also encourages anyone at risk, showing symptoms or anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case to please stay at home. The restaurant says it will take extra precautions throughout the summer to reduce risk.

Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill also stated in the Facebook post they believe customers should have the right to choose whether they want to visit the restaurant or not.

Below is the full statement from Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill Facebook post: