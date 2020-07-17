Patrol: 4 women killed in Missouri crash; toddler survived

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says four women have died in a rollover crash in northwestern Missouri that spared a 2-year-old child also riding in the vehicle.

Kansas City station KSHB reports that the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 169 about nine miles north of St. Joseph.

The patrol says a sport utility vehicle traveling north went off the road, hit a driveway culvert and rolled several time, ejecting the driver and three passengers.

The patrol says the crash killed 45-year-old Kimberly Walker of Union Star and 46-year-old Sharry Dawn, 61-year-old Twila Obanion and 81-year-old Darlene Obanion, all of St. Joseph.

A 2-year-old who was strapped in was not listed as having any serious injuries.

