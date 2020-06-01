Parson says violence and destruction is not the answer

Missouri State Highway Patrolmen stand in front of the Ferguson,Missouri Police Department, minutes after protesters broke windows on the building in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A couple of hundred protesters gathered for a peaceful rally near the building protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson says the tragic death of George Floyd was wrong and filed Americans everywhere with sadness, grief, and anger.

He says he is also saddened with the actions of violence across the state. He says violence and destruction are not the answer because they destroy our community. Violence threatens and distracts from the peaceful protesters who are trying to get their voices heard.

Parson says the state is taking a proactive approach to safety in Missouri. The Missouri National Guard is on standby and ready to help across the state if needed.

Parson stated we must stand together as a community.

Parson also gave an update on COVID-19. They are currently 13,327 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and 775 deaths.

