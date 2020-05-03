New restrictions planned as Missouri state offices reopen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents and state employees will find some new restrictions before they can enter state office buildings after Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order ends Monday.

The Missouri Office of Administration says different state agencies will determine which offices will be open.

Services that will be open include motor vehicles and driver licenses, Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspections and driver’s tests.

State office buildings with 300 or more employees will screen everyone entering the buildings and social distancing in building lobbies will be enforced.

The public is encouraged to continue to do as much state business remotely as possible.