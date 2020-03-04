New AA airline policy requires check in no less than 45 minutes before flight

JOPLIN, Mo. — American Airlines has changed the required “check-in” time allowance and the time of checking luggage from 30 minutes to 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time of a flight.

If passengers arrive after the new 45-minute window, they will NOT be able to check-in, check their bags or board the aircraft. This change is effective immediately.

“This extended time is due to a larger number of passengers with checked bags; it takes a longer time period to get them through the system,” said Steve Stockam, Joplin Regional Airport Manager. “In order to get the flight out on time, their staff needs the additional time to complete the process for all boarding passengers.”

This change is effective at all airports with American Airlines service.

Joplin has daily flight service to Dallas/Fort Worth and to Chicago.

For more information about the Joplin Regional Airport and its flight service, go to www.jlnairport.com.

To book a flight, go to www.AA.com .