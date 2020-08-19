Neosho police department receives $2,000 for two body cams

The Neosho city council met for a meeting and discussed a number of items for approval that would affect the city and its community. One item included a presentation of a $2,000 check to the Neosho police department to purchase two body cams. The city council met Tuesday, August 18 at 7 p.m., adjourning at 8 p.m.

In unfinished business the council passed six bills unanimously along with 13 additional items, each also passing unanimously. Among these items included seeking approval for new bike trails and bike racks, approval for a license agreement for a golf software package, the fall festival, BlueCross/BlueShield health insurance renewal, and others.

A presentation of thank you cards to the Neosho police department for their work started off the meeting.