Mourners and activists call on Gov. Parson to protect Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and Angela Kender of St. Louis, whose mother recently died from COVID-19, will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss a new photo memorial for Missourians who have fallen to the disease and urge Gov. Mike Parson and other elected officials to take stronger action to combat the pandemic and save lives.

Kender’s mother, Dr. Gaye Griffin-Snyder, died from COVID-19 on June 6. Since then, Kender has collected photos and stories of some of the more than 1,300 Missourians whose lives have been cut short by the disease. On Tuesday, she will deliver copies to the offices of Parson and other elected officials to put faces with the fatality statistics and highlight the necessity for additional measures to prevent further unnecessary deaths.

The news conference and photo drop are a forerunner to a Marked By COVID National Day of Action on Aug. 13, which aims to personify the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to or impacted by COVID-19, compel elected officials to do their jobs and push back on the false narrative that we must choose between human lives and the economy. Kender’s event is occurring two days early to coincide with a special session of the Missouri General Assembly, during which Parson and Republican legislative leaders have refused to address COVID-related concerns.

For more details about the event and organizer please contact missouricovidmemorial@gmail.com. Masks are mandatory, and we will be practicing social distancing. If you currently have COVID-19 or have any symptoms, please stay home.