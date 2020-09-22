Mizzou says active COVID-19 cases see huge drop since beginning of month

COLUMBIA, Mo.- University of Missouri-Columbia officials say the number of active cases on campus has dropped nearly 82% since September 5.

Christian Basi, the media relations director for Mizzou also says the campus is not seeing any evidence that the virus is spreading in classrooms or other day-to-day operations. Basi says cases among faculty and staff remain low.

Mizzou’s COVID website says there are 124 active cases which represents 0.5% of the campus population. The school says 1370 students have recovered.

Here is some other information about COVID cases at Mizzou: