LEBANON, Mo. (KOLR) — The official beginning of Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season starts Sunday, March 1st, 2020.

Opening day celebrations are being held at Roaring River State Park, Montauk State Park, and Bennett Spring near Lebanon.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is expected to make an appearance at Bennett Spring.

This opening day serves as the unofficial beginning of spring for many who love the outdoors.

The season lasts through October.