Missouri’s sales tax holiday starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is having a sales tax holiday this weekend for back-to-school items. Many students are spending some or all of their time in school this fall working remotely. Not all businesses are taking part. Here are some of the details you need to know before shopping this weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 you’ll be able to save the 4.225 percent usually tacked onto your bill.

Online purchases are included in the tax-free weekend as long as the item is bought during the holiday weekend. Items placed on layaway during the holiday weekend are also tax-free.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tax-free weekend will likely look different than it has in years past.

St. Louis County businesses are under limited occupancy restrictions to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“With everything going on with COVID, hopefully this will pick up the spirits because it’s tax-free,” said DeMario Gillespie, City Gear manager in training, said.

Gillespie said they can only allow 15 shoppers inside the store at a time. He said usually the store would be packed during the tax-free weekend, but amid COVID-19, many shoppers may have to wait outside to come into the store.

“It might be a little slower because of COVID and we can only let so many people in the door, so it might be a little hectic out the door, but we’ll be prepared,” Gillespie said. “Just be patient, make sure you have your mask on.”

Electronics are also included in tax-free weekend, but John Kistler, the owner of J&B Technologies, said his business spiked as soon as offices and schools shut down in March and he believes tax-free weekend won’t be as busy as it has been in the past.

“A lot of people they already bought stuff because of the work from home, a lot of people they have stuff and a lot of people, they don’t have the money right now, this is a weird time,” he said. “Our first tax-free weekend I think we did almost $100,000, we won’t do that this year, but it was crazy, I miss those days.”

Clothing items priced at $100 or less individually

School supplies priced $50 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at $150 or less

Computer software priced $350 or less

Laptops, desktops and tablets priced under $1,500

Watches

Radios

CD players

Headphones

Sporting equipment

Alton

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Canton

Charlack

Clayton

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Edmundson

Elsberry

Farmington

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Frontenac

Gerald

Greendale

Hawk Point

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Ladue

Licking

Manchester

Maplewood

Marlborough Village

Marthasville

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Naylor

New Haven

New Melle

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Palmyra

Pevely

Poplar Bluff

Richmond Heights

Rock Hill

Shrewsbury

St. Ann

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Town & Country

Twin Oaks

University City

Vandalia

Velda

Warson Woods

Webster Groves