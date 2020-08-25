Missouri works to issue LWA benefit payments to unemployed workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security (DES) is working to quickly issue Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefit payments to unemployed workers as early as later this week.

According to a press release, Missouri was granted initial funding for the LWA program and will be paying eligible recipients an additional $300 per week retroactively to the week ending August 1, 2020.

“Many families across our state are in great need during this time, and we are doing all we can to deliver the extra federal assistance provided by the President’s Executive Order to Missourians as soon as possible,” commented Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “In fact, Missouri was one of the very first states to apply for and receive over $200 million in this latest round of federal funding, allowing us to nearly double Missouri’s maximum weekly benefit payment of $320.”

To receive an LWA benefit payment, an individual must be eligible to receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits per week. The individual must self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who self-certified when they filed their initial claim and are eligible for an LWA benefit payment do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add the $300 to their weekly benefit amount, the press release says.

Those who did not indicate they were unemployed due to COVID-19 and meet the other eligibility requirements will receive either e-mail or mailed correspondence from the DES by the end of next week on their potential eligibility for the LWA program.

The LWA is funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund. The President issued an Executive Order on August 8, 2020, directing FEMA, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, to administer the LWA program.

The LWA program will continue until the earlier of: