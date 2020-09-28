Missouri woman who lost 11 friends and relatives to COVID-19 gives back to community

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) — A Missouri woman is on a mission to help others after she lost 11 of her family members and friends to COVID-19.

Shana Jones, of Maplewood, sets up dozens of tables outside her home six days a week with hundreds of free items for those in need. She says residents only have to drive by and take what they need from the “Grab-N-Go” tables.

Jones lost the first eight of her friends and relatives in Albany, Georgia, in the week before and after her March 25 birthday, according to CNN.

“The final count is 11 family members and friends that have passed away back home,” Jones said. “We have gone through a lot.”

Although she remains heartbroken from the losses, she wants the tragedy to be a stepping stone and has decided to give back to her community.

Jones fills the tables with free items that include canned goods, meat, vegetables, toiletries, bagged lunches, cleaning supplies and pet food.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, she has given away food to more than 300 families a week.

“A lot of people cannot go back to work full time,” Jones said. “They’re part-time and they’re still trying to make it, but they are struggling because, you know, they’re home. They can’t work.”

While some items are donated, Jones has purchased many of the items herself, costing her hundreds of dollars.

“Her main focus is improving the lives of those around her,” according to the GoFundMe page set up to accept donations for the effort.