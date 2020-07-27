Missouri teachers protest heading back to class at state capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Dozens of teachers gathered outside the Capitol in Jefferson City today to protest against going back into the classroom.

The teachers carried signs reading “online til cases decline” and “I can’t teach if I’m dead”.

Organizers of the protest say they want Governor Parson and leaders to require all schools in the state to return virtually.

Teachers at the event said the rise in cases is alarming and numbers will only go up if students and teachers return to school.

Kimberly Hanan-West, a high school teacher in the Parkway School District said, “Right now the school districts need the tools, resources and energy to say hey, let’s put our minds around a virtual start to the school year. Let’s give children the best virtual start that we can give them and then go from there when it’s safe. There’s no perfect plan as the sign says, but the safest plan is online.”

The governor has said multiple times that it’s up to the local school districts to make the decisions on whether a school goes back virtually or in-person.