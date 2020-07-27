Missouri State Treasurer and Budget Chairman tour the state warning against Medicaid expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR) — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and House Budget Chairman Representative Cody Smith are touring Missouri Monday afternoon to urge voters to vote against Medicaid expansion on August 4th.

The two visited the Springfield-Branson National Airport Monday morning to share financial facts about Amendment 2.

“The incredibly large price tag of expanding Medicaid will require massive cuts to our state’s education funding levels or an increase in your tax bill or both. With Election Day right around the corner, it’s imperative to inform Missourians of the long-lasting consequences that could result from the passage of Amendment 2,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

The two say Amendment 2 is projected to cost $200 million in state general revenue and $1.8 billion in federal funding every year. It is expected to increase the current Missouri Medicaid rolls from 950,0000 participants to more than 1.2 million participants. If Medicaid expansion does pass, the federal government will match 90% of the costs for Missourians.

Fitzpatrick and Smith state that since Missouri does not have a sufficient budget to afford Medicaid, the state of Missouri will have to dip into other areas like education to help pay for the state’s general revenue for Medicaid.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy has been detrimental. More than $1 billion have been cut from the state’s general revenue budget in recent months. Just this month, services requiring state support have been drastically reduced, including elementary school funding, college scholarships, and support services for those in need. Amendment 2 will be a knockout blow to the state budget as more services will be cut or eliminated to pay for the healthcare of able-bodied adults,” said Representative Smith.

After their stop in Springfield, Fitzpatrick and Smith are to visit Kansas City, Maryland Heights, Cape Girardeau, and Jefferson City.