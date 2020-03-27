Missouri records 9th virus death; another nursing home hit

School buses sit unused in a parking lot Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Louis. All public and charter schools in Missouri are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has recorded its ninth coronavirus death as the outbreak continues to spread, hitting nursing homes particularly hard.

St. Louis County officials said Thursday that the latest victim is a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions. The announcement came after Missouri health officials said the state had 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 356 on Wednesday.

Officials didn’t say whether the latest victim lived in a nursing home, but such facilities have struggled. Sean Buckley, executive director of the Life Care Center in St. Louis, said in a written statement that four residents are hospitalized and two employees were directed to stay at home.