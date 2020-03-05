Missouri man sentenced to 19 years for attempting to provide material support to ISIS

This undated photo from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., of Columbia. Hester was charged in federal court in Kansas City with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Hester was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, and the criminal complaint was released Tuesday, Feb. 21 after he made his first court appearance. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via Kansas City Star via AP)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri, man was sentenced to 236 months (~19 years) in prison for his role in making preparations to launch a terrorist attack with persons he believed were members of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), but who were actually undercover law enforcement employees.

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 28, was sentenced today to federal prison without the possibility of parole. The court also sentenced Hester to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration.

On September 24, 2019, Hester pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support for ISIS from October 2016 to February 17, 2017, knowing that it was a designated foreign terrorist organization that engages in terrorist activity.

Hester actively attempted to plan a mass casualty attack with others that he believed were acting on their behalf of ISIS.

He [Hester] was enlisted in the U.S. Army for less than a year, receiving a general discharge from service in mid-2013.

Law enforcement began investigating after Hester posted a variety of material on multiple social media accounts. Hester included that he converted to Islam, expressed animus to the U.S., and posted photos of weapons and the ISIS flag.