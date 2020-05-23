Missouri man falls off boat dock, drowns at Lake Taneycomo

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A man has drowned after falling off a boat dock at Lake Taneycomo in southwest Missouri, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 50-year-old Frankie Mills, of Rockaway Beach.

The patrol says he tumbled off the dock around 11 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol’s Troop D says this is the first non-boat related drowning of 2020. It’s the first drowning reported by MSHP in nearly three weeks.

Lake Taneycomo is an offshoot of Table Rock Lake and is located just northeast of Branson.