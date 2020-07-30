Missouri in ‘red zone’ for case increase per capita, coronavirus task force reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White House Coronavirus Task Force has labeled Missouri in the “red zone” in an updated document due to the increase in number of cases per capita.

As of July 26, the state case count was up 74.2% from the previous week, while testing maintained a relatively linear trajectory and did not increase by that percentage. The state reported new cases above 100 per 100,000 population.

The document, obtained by the New York Times, detailed that a large swatch of new cases have come out of St. Louis County, Jackson County and St. Charles County, in order. The three counties account for 47.9% of all new cases.

These counties all reported a positivity rate of between 5% and 10% last week. The task force recommends shutting down gyms and bars for all counties that experience positivity rates of more than 10%.

Kansas City metro counties, like Jackson, Clay and Cass, all reported small dips in positivity rates, decreasing between 0.5% and 1.9% positive tests per number of tests given. However, St. Louis metro counties, like St. Louis and Jefferson Counties, reported little change. The City of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported increasing between 0.5% and 1.9%.

Overall, Kansas City was listed in the “yellow zone.” The task force recommends limiting gyms to 25% and closing bars for this category until positivity rates are less than 3%. It also recommends limiting gatherings to 25 people or less.

St. Louis was listed in the “red zone.” The task force recommends closing bars and gyms, and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

The federal report first came to light on July 17. Kansas was among the first 18 states listed in the “red zone,” with recommendations to reinstate restrictions.

The report now lists 21 states. They are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.