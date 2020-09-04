Missouri health officials report 1,605 new cases; delayed results behind increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials are reporting 1,605 new cases and 17 new deaths today. Officials note that there is a marked increase in the number of positive COVID cases reported today, saying it’s due to delayed reporting by one laboratory.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that delayed information involves a few hundred cases over a 4-month period. The department is working to analyze the data in more detail.

Also, the 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, but the state says deaths added to the dashboard each day may have happened in previous weeks.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has now recorded 90,215 cases and 1,562 total deaths.

Missouri has administered 1,021,730 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 91.3 percent of those individuals have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

Additionally, positive cases are up 7.9 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 952 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of August 31. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).