WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A man from Rogersville was found guilty of his daughter’s boyfriend’s death on Thursday (2/27/20).

According to the Rogersville Police Department, in April 2017, Berton Folsom, 41, shot 26-year-old William Meyer in the back of the head after an argument in the 100 block of North Cherry Street in Rogersville.