Medical marijuana sales in Missouri could begin this week

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Missouri patients who’ve been waiting to purchase medical marijuana will soon be able to buy pot legally.

Dispensary operators think sales could begin as early as this week.

N’Bliss, a cannabis dispensary, hopes to be the first to sell medical marijuana. They’ve been approved; they’re just waiting for the pot to arrive.

Pam Reynolds hopes to purchase some medical marijuana for her 19-year-old daughter, Brittany.

“She can’t really express a lot verbally; she has to get her emotions across somehow,” Reynolds said.

Brittany copes with many medical conditions – shaken baby syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy. They all combine to frustrate her and make her violent.

“It’s really horrible because when she’s in full aggression mode, I’m afraid she’s going to kill herself,” Reynolds said.

Pam said she and Brittany’s doctor are hoping medical marijuana will offer her peace and calm. Very soon, Pam should be able to purchase the natural medicine.

“Oh my gosh, it’s a huge deal. It’s a bigger deal for the patients of Missouri that have been waiting to get the medicine they need and they deserve,” said Rebecca Reardon, head of marketing at N’Bliss.

“I’m going to be hopeful because that’s what I’ve got to look forward to.”

It looks like recreational use in Missouri is down the road. Supporters had hoped to get the issue on the ballot for November’s election but the pandemic made it tough to collect signatures.

“Probably going to be another year or two before we get it on the ballot,” Reardon said.

The testing facilities got approval on Friday. Next step: they check the marijuana and then send it along to dispensaries. That’s why sales could begin any day.