Local blood center seeing a shortage of negative blood types; blood donations needed

SW MISSOURI — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to patients at over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of all negative blood types.

Donations are needed IMMEDIATELY to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

During the month of March, donors will receive a FREE blue “Rewind” t-shirt; a retro look back on your favorite cassette mix tapes of the past.

On average, a transfusion takes place in an area hospital every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.

You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

Anderson : 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang (Hwy 71)

: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang (Hwy 71) Carl Junction : 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020, Carl Junction High School, #1 Bulldog Lane

: 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020, Carl Junction High School, #1 Bulldog Lane Exeter : 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Exeter High School, Front and Locust

: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Exeter High School, Front and Locust Joplin: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, McAuley High School, 930 Pearl

There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including: Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall – 101 N. Range Line Rd. (Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm)

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.