KSN to Host “Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall” Featuring Gov. Parson

ST. LOUIS and IRVING, TX – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall,” featuring Missouri’s Governor, Mike Parson, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CT. The Town Hall will also include Dr. Margie Vandeven, Missouri Department of Education Commissioner, Jim Sterk, University of Missouri Columbia Director of Athletics, and Dr. Alex Garza, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Commander, who will discuss the development of various virus vaccines and treatment, the possibility of returning to school in the fall and the impact of the virus on athletic programs. The broadcast will also carry a special message for collegiate sports fans.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the historic Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City and bring together five million viewers across 99 Missouri counties via live television broadcast and livestream video. The live broadcast will air from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT. Viewers are invited to submit questions via email to MOTownHall@tvstl.com.

The television broadcast will be hosted by KTVI FOX 2 anchor, Vic Faust, and WDAF-TV FOX4 anchor, John Holt, and will air on four of Nexstar’s stations serving Missouri, including KTVI-TV (FOX) in St. Louis, WDAF-TV (FOX) in Kansas City, KRBK-TV (FOX) in Springfield, and KSNF-TV (NBC) in Joplin. The Town Hall will also air on KMIZ-TV (ABC) in Columbia. Viewers may access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The Town Hall will open live from the Governor’s Mansion, with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic, after which Mr. Faust and Mr. Holt will speak with Governor Parson regarding the issues facing all Missourians during this difficult time and pose questions submitted by viewers.

“Missouri residents interested in hearing about the impact of the pandemic, express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and to connect them to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to have our local stations give viewers a forum across the entire state to connect directly to their state and local leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to everyone for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”

Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Central

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, MO

Hosts: FOX 2 News Anchor Vic Faust and FOX 4 News Anchor John Holt

Guests:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Dr. Margie Vandeven, Missouri Department of Education Commissioner

Mr. Jim Sterk, University of Missouri Columbia Athletic Director

Dr. Alex Garza, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Commander

The Town Hall will be carried on the following Nexstar stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social KTVI-TV FOX St. Louis, MO fox2now.com @FOX2now WDAF-TV FOX Kansas City, MO fox4kc.com @fox4kc KRBK-TV FOX Springfield, MO ozarksfirst.com @Kolr10kozl KSNF-TV NBC Joplin, MO fourstateshomepage.com @knsf16

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.