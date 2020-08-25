Kanye West Signature Shortage Means No MO Ballot Appearance

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West will be on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot, as Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says a West representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to go on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rapper Kanye West is facing a shortage of voter signatures for Missouri and will therefore not appear on the November 3rd ballot as a presidential candidate.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed on Twitter Tuesday morning that the would be independent candidate only showed 6,557 of the required 10,000 voter signatures.

Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President. The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000. pic.twitter.com/vxOSk8WCD3 — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) August 25, 2020

The singer announced his candidacy in early July with some Republican and supporters of Donald Trump attempting to boost his political presence.

West selected a Christian preacher from Wyoming as his running mate, with restoring school prayer and advocating a strong national defense as part of his platform.

So far, West’s candidacy has missed the presidential ballot deadlines for 26 states, and failed to meet the requirements for seven. However, he has qualified for ballot access in six states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Utah

Vermont

Political analysts have considered his candidacy to be a tactic to shift votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.