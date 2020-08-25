Kanye West Signature Shortage Means No MO Ballot Appearance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rapper Kanye West is facing a shortage of voter signatures for Missouri and will therefore not appear on the November 3rd ballot as a presidential candidate.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed on Twitter Tuesday morning that the would be independent candidate only showed 6,557 of the required 10,000 voter signatures.
The singer announced his candidacy in early July with some Republican and supporters of Donald Trump attempting to boost his political presence.
West selected a Christian preacher from Wyoming as his running mate, with restoring school prayer and advocating a strong national defense as part of his platform.
So far, West’s candidacy has missed the presidential ballot deadlines for 26 states, and failed to meet the requirements for seven. However, he has qualified for ballot access in six states:
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Vermont
Political analysts have considered his candidacy to be a tactic to shift votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.