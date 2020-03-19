Joplin Family YMCA will be closed temporarily due to outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 7:30 P.M., the Joplin Family YMCA will temporarily close due to COVID-19 for the next 20 days.

After that time, we will evaluate whether to reopen or to extend this temporary closing. This decision has been made with the well-being of members, staff, volunteers, and our community in mind.

During this time, we will be working with community services to ensure that we can assist local law enforcement and medical staff so our facility can meet their needs.

“We do not make this decision lightly” say YMCA leadership, “and we sincerely apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause, but we believe this is the socially responsible thing to do to help the community get through these unprecedented times.”

Y-USA has provided online material to help people stay active in their home. You can find this content on YouTube by searching for YMCA 360. We understand that these online options will not give members the sense of community our classes and programs have, but we hope this will help the community maintain healthy habits in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit joplinfamilyy.org and follow our Facebook page.