How to protect your house from falling trees and branches

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Tree service businesses in the St. Louis area are extra busy as their crews are removing fallen trees and branches that came crashing down during last night’s storm.

Trees can add beauty to your yard, provide privacy, cast shade from the sun, and add value to your property. But storms, age, and disease can turn those same trees into hazards.

Monday night’s storm took down a large pine tree in a subdivision in Oakville. The wind appeared to split the trunk of the tree. More than half of it is lying across an alleyway and a homeowner’s backyard.

It’s one of dozens of trees that were damaged by high winds.

There are a few smart choices you can make when caring for trees to help protect your house. Tree service experts say any tree in poor health can become problematic. Begin examining your trees in the spring for dead or broken branches and look for signs of disease or infestation.

Experts also recommend an arborist thoroughly examine all your trees once a year to check them for stability.

If you have debris on the property and there are small broken branches you can reach, you should try removing them yourself. But for any large branches or anytime you have to climb a ladder to access the tree, you may want to call a tree service company.