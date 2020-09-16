Hospitalizations spike for COVID-19 in Missouri

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have risen across Missouri in recent days.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week, based on data from the state health department.

The most recent data shows 1,021 patients in hospitals with confirmed or presumed cases on Saturday, the second-highest day on record.

The highest was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were hospitalized. The fourth-highest number of hospitalizations on record occurred Friday, with 1,008 patients.