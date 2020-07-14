Governor Parson signs bill to exempt stimulus checks from state taxes

JEFFERSON CITY — The $1,200 checks many Missourians received as part of the federal CARES Act have been exempted from state income taxes with the governor’s signature on Senate Bill 676.

The legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, also protects homeowners from runaway property tax assessments.

“At a time when Missouri residents are struggling to recover from economic hardships, it’s important that they keep every dollar possible,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation addresses several areas of taxation to allow Missourians to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation to exclude the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from state income tax calculations was added to a bill he sponsored to reform property assessments in Missouri.

The bill signed by the governor also establishes a new timeline for property assessment notices to ensure taxpayers have time to appeal increases.

The bill also requires county assessors to conduct a physical inspection of real estate prior to increasing a property’s assessment more than 15%, and shifts the burden of establishing higher property values to assessors.

These measures were introduced by Senator Luetkemeyer to combat assessment abuses during the 2019 assessment cycle.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/luetkemeyer.