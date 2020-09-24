Gov. Parson to fulfill duties virtually for 10 days after testing positive for COVID; staff awaiting test results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Gov. Mike Parson remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and today his office announced he will continue to fulfill his duties from the Governor’s mansion for the next 10 days.

Parson’s wife also tested positive and is isolating at their home in Bolivar.

As a precautionary measure, the Governor’s Office staff, Mansion staff, and security have been tested and are awaiting results.

All staff that have been in close contact with the Governor and First Lady continue to work remotely.

Other close contacts are being identified and the Governor’s and First Lady’s staffs are working with contact tracers.

Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the Governor or First Lady continue to work in the office.

Governor Parson reminds all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently.