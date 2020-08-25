Bill would allow giving guns to minors without parent OK

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow people to give firearms to children without their parents’ permission.

“Recklessly” giving guns to minors without parents’ permission is currently a misdemeanor in Missouri. But the state House on Monday voted in favor of a bill that would end that crime.

Republican supporters say the change will protect grandparents or others who take children hunting or shooting. Lawmakers also voted to make it a felony to give firearms to minors to avoid being caught by police unlawfully using the weapons.

