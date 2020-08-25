Bill would allow giving guns to minors without parent OK

Missouri News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow people to give firearms to children without their parents’ permission.

“Recklessly” giving guns to minors without parents’ permission is currently a misdemeanor in Missouri. But the state House on Monday voted in favor of a bill that would end that crime.

Republican supporters say the change will protect grandparents or others who take children hunting or shooting. Lawmakers also voted to make it a felony to give firearms to minors to avoid being caught by police unlawfully using the weapons.

You can read the bill here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories