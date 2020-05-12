Ashcroft to Deliver Polling Place Supplies to Local Election Officials for Upcoming Elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning Monday, May 11, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will begin delivering face masks, distancing strips, sanitizer, face shields and posters to local election authorities for their polling locations in the upcoming 2020 elections. On Monday, he will visit and deliver supplies to Moniteau, Morgan, Benton, Henry, Bates, Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Stone, Lawrence, Dade, Cedar and St. Clair counties.

During the first day of visits, Ashcroft will deliver 1,055 face masks, 3,570 distancing strips, 110 bottles of sanitizer, 1,055 face shields and 1,428 posters.

Secretary Ashcroft’s May 11 schedule is below.

Monday, May 11

8:00 a.m. California, Moniteau County Clerk

8:45 a.m. Versailles, Morgan County Clerk

9:45 a.m. Warsaw, Benton County Clerk

10:30 a.m. Clinton, Henry County Clerk

11:25 a.m. Butler, Bates County Clerk

12:05 p.m. Nevada, Vernon County Clerk

12:40 p.m. Lamar, Barton County Clerk

1:15 p.m. Carthage, Jasper County Clerk

2:00 p.m. Neosho, Newton County Clerk

2:35 p.m. Pineville, McDonald County Clerk

3:35 p.m. Cassville, Barry County Clerk

4:10 p.m. Galena, Stone County Clerk

5:10 p.m. Mt. Vernon, Lawrence County Clerk

5:45 p.m. Greenfield, Dade County Clerk

6:20 p.m. Stockton, Cedar County Clerk

7:05 p.m. Osceola, St. Clair County Clerk