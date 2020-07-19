ACT tests canceled across Missouri Saturday with little notice to parents and students

ST. LOUIS – ACT cancellations upset students Saturday in the St. Louis area.

Kenya James is an honor roll student at Gateway STEM High School. She will be a senior in the fall and is listed in the top 25 percent of her class. James was headed to take the ACT test Saturday morning at her testing site, Vashon High School, only to find out it had been canceled at 1 a.m. Saturday.

“I felt devasted because I worked really hard and studied really hard for the test,” James said. “I know that many other class of 2021 students have studied hard for the test too.”

“You have students now that are going to be fighting for these spots because you have kids that are taking the ACT for the first time and then you have kids that are going to be retaking the ACT,” Aisha James, Kenya’s mother, said. “How are they going to determine which kids can take these spots and how many spots do you have available?”

James said the next ACT testing date is set for sometime in September at select locations. However, with the pandemic still in full swing, there is concern future exams will also be canceled.

“Other testing sites across the state today, they canceled without any type of notification to us parents or students,” Aisha James said.

Kenya’s mother said they got to the testing site ten minutes before the test was supposed to start. Then they saw other parents coming out of the building. They told Kenya and her mother that the test had been canceled.

FOX 2 reached out to act testing officials for a statement but have yet to hear back.

We are told hundreds of college-bound students are now asking colleges to extend their score deadlines and give equal consideration to students who could not take the test.