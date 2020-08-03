A guide to the August 4 Missouri primary election

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s primary election is August 4. FOX 2 has curated a list of candidates, links, and helpful information for Missouri voters before they cast their ballot. High-profile races include the primary for US Congress, St. Louis County Executive, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

For the remaining 2020 elections, St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.

Mail-in voting has closed but you can still vote absentee at election board offices and some additional sites in St. Louis County. With lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, absentee voting offers an alternative for those who fear big crowds tomorrow. You have until 5:00 pm tonight to submit your absentee ballot there.

Want to avoid polling places? Call the St. Louis County Board of Elections to set up an appointment to vote from your vehicle at Northwest Plaza. Call: 314-615-1800.

Voting resources:

Ballot measures:

Missouri Amendment 2 will be on the ballot. The measure looks to expand Medicaid. A “yes” vote supports adults between 19 and 65 whose income is 138 percent of the federal poverty level or below being eligible for Medicaid. It would also keep that new population from having to meet additional requirements than the population that already qualifies for Medicaid. A “no” vote opposes these additions to the population that qualifies.

St. Louis County Proposition C will be on the ballot and will ask voters if they want to redo the city’s charter with new wording. The new wording would more accurately reflect the way procedures are running currently.

Statewide Offices

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

St. Louis City Elections

St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Sheriff

  • John N. Castellano, III (R)
  • Lester (Corkey) Stewart (R)
  • Vernon Betts (D)
  • Alfred Montgomery (D)
  • David Mosley (D)

City Treasurer

Committee Ward 1

  • Sterling Samuel Miller (D)
  • Yolanda (Glass) Brown (D)
  • Raquel Gant (D)

Committee Ward 2

  • Larry Middlebrook (D)
  • David Mosley (D)
  • Joyce M. Hall (D)
  • Erma Jefferson (D)

Committee Ward 3

  • Desheon McNarry (D)
  • Anthony Bell (D)
  • Michael Conners (D)
  • Lucinda Frazier (D)
  • Kathelena (K-D.) Belcher (D)

Committee Ward 4

  • Jacoby Combs (D)
  • Leroy Carter (D)
  • Jamar Mullins (D)
  • Edward McFowland (D)
  • Bill Beene (D)
  • Dwinderlin (Dwin) Evans (D)
  • Caroline Moore (D)
  • Gwenn Washington (D)
  • Wanda Lary-Taylor (D)

Committee Ward 5

  • Vernon Betts (D)
  • Rasheen Aldridge, Jr. (D)
  • Craig Riggins (D)
  • Penny V. Hubbard (D)

Committee Ward 6

  • Michael Hebron (R)
  • Michael Butler (D)
  • William Suggs (D)
  • Vanessa Carroll (D)
  • Mary Entrup (D)

Committee Ward 7

  • Nana Agyeman-Graham (R)
  • Marty Joe Murray, Jr. (D)
  • Danielle Mangogna (D)
  • Amber Benge (D)

Committee Ward 8

  • Byron Keelin (R)
  • Paul Fehler (D)
  • Joanna (Josie) Grillas (D)
  • Jacqueline A. Gonzales (D)
  • Joseph Civettini (Green)

Committee Ward 9

  • Bryan Walsh (D)
  • Sara Johnson (D)

Committee Ward 10

  • Reid M. Cranmer (R)
  • Rob Stelzer (D)
  • Amie Jade Maxwell (D)
  • Debbie Bianchi Hilderbrand (D)

Committee Ward 11

  • Jacob W. Hummel (D)
  • Kathy Gamache (D)

Committee Ward 12

  • Mary Theresa McLean (R)
  • Gregory F.X. Daly (D)
  • Kristina Sullivan (D)

Committee Ward 13

  • Fred Wessels (D)
  • Tony Kirchner (D)
  • Lisa Bertke (D)

Committee Ward 14

  • Julia F. McQueen (R)
  • Ian McVey (D)
  • Matt Bell (D)
  • Madeline Buthod (D)

Committee Ward 15

  • Ryan Barry (R)
  • Tod A. Martin (D)
  • Karisa Gilman-Hernandez (D)

Committee Ward 16

  • Joe Hodes (R)
  • Lynn M. Muench (R)
  • Steve Lenivy (D)
  • Mary Pat Carl (D)

Committee Ward 17

  • Dan Scott (R)
  • Bob Hilgemann (D)
  • Amy Hilgemann (D)
  • Don Devivo (Green)

Committee Ward 18

  • John Watson, Jr. (D)
  • Judith R. Arnold (D)
  • Yolanda (Yogi) Yancie (D)
  • Pamela M. McLucas (D)

Committee Ward 19

  • Cleo Willis, Sr. (D)
  • Shawn Baker (D)
  • Queen Byrd (D)

Committee Ward 20

  • Mark Comfort (R)
  • Mark Davis (D)
  • Curtis York (D)
  • Kirsten Petty (D)

Committee Ward 21

  • Tim Anderson-El (D)
  • James A. Keys (D)
  • Rebecca McCloud (D)
  • Laura M. Keys (D)

Committee Ward 22

  • Robert Vroman (R)
  • Andre Williams (D)
  • Norma J. Walker (D)
  • Tonya Finley-McCaw (D)

Committee Ward 23

  • Robert J. Crump (R)
  • Cynthia Mueller Rice (R)
  • John M. Carpenter (D)
  • Patrick Joseph Moynihan (D)
  • Patty Ellison-Brown (D)

Committee Ward 24

  • Matthew Sisul (D)
  • Carolyn McMahon (D)
  • Teri Powers (D)

Committee Ward 25

  • Greg Brown (D)
  • Lori Lamprich (D)

Committee Ward 26

  • Joseph (Joe) Palm (D)
  • Mario L. Stanton (D)
  • Karla May (D)
  • Tameka Stigers (D)

Committee Ward 27

  • Chris Carter (D)
  • Eltoreon Hawkins (D)
  • Mary E. Davis (D)
  • Mary Ann Jackson (D)

Committee Ward 28

  • Taunia Allen Mason (R)
  • Michael J. Gras (D)
  • William (Bill) Haas (D)
  • Gail Farwell (D)

St. Louis County Elections

St. Louis County Executive

St. Louis County Council District 2

St. Louis County Council District 4

  • Curtis Faulkner (R)
  • Mark Behlmann (D)
  • Rochelle Walton Gray (D)
  • Shalonda Webb (D)
  • Eric S. Harris (Libertarian)

St. Louis County Council District 6

United States House of Representatives

Missouri United States Congressional Districts

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 6

District 8

Missouri State Senate

Missouri Senate Districts

State Senate District 1

State Senate District 3

State Senate District 5

State Senate District 13

State Senate District 15

State Senate District 23

Missouri House of Representatives

Missouri House Districts

State House District 63

State House District 64

State House District 65

State House District 66

  • Thomas G. Bradley (D)
  • Troy Jefferson (D)
  • Marlene Terry (D)

State House District 67

  • Aaron Craig (D)
  • Neil Smith (D)

State House District 68

State House District 69

State House District 70

  • Jerry Adzima (R)
  • Paula Brown (D)

State House District 71

State House District 72

State House District 73

  • Raychel Proudie (D)

State House District 74

  • Mike Person (D)
  • Yolonda Fortson (D)
  • Gary Johnson (D)

State House District 75

State House District 76

State House District 77

  • Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)
  • Darryl G. Gray (D)

State House District 78

  • Timothy Gartin (R)
  • Rasheen Aldridge (D)

State House District 79

  • LaKeySha Bosley (D)

State House District 80

State House District 81

State House District 82

State House District 83

State House District 84

  • Wiley Price (D)

State House District 85

  • Kevin Windham Jr. (D)

State House District 86

  • Joe Adams (D)

State House District 87

State House District 88

State House District 89

State House District 90

State House District 91

State House District 92

State House District 93

State House District 94

State House District 95

State House District 96

State House District 97

State House District 98

State House District 99

State House District 100

State House District 101

  • Bruce DeGroot (R)

State House District 102

State House District 103

State House District 104

State House District 105

State House District 106

State House District 107

  • Nick Schroer (R)
  • Victoria Witt Datt (D)
  • Mike Copeland (Libertarian)

State House District 108

State House District 109

State House District 110

State House District 111

  • Shane Roden (R)
  • Daniel Cherry (D)

State House District 112

  • Rob Vescovo (R)
  • Chadwick Bicknell (R)

State House District 113

State House District 114

State House District 115

State House District 116

  • Dale Wright (R)
  • Bryant Wolfin (R)

State House District 117

  • Mike Henderson (R)
  • Tony Dorsett (D)

State House District 118

  • Mike McGirl (R)

State House District 119

  • Nate Tate (R)

