75 years ago, a farm boy from Missouri became President of the United States

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — April 12, 2020 is the date of a special anniversary in World Politics rooted in Missouri. Today, 75 years ago, Harry S. Truman became President.

And, if there wasn’t a pandemic right now, there would be a lot of fanfare surrounding it in Independence.

“It’s a big day for Harry S. Truman because it’s a big day for the world,” explained Kurt Graham, PhD and the Director of the Truman Library.

75 years ago Sunday, a farm boy from Missouri became the President of the United States, and leader of the free world. And the world was at war.

“There’s no question that Harry Truman inherits a world in crisis,” said Graham. “And the question that surrounded him was ‘Can he swing the job?’ In other words, ‘Is this Missouri Farmer up to the task?’ I think that’s the amazing part of what we’re celebrating today. He was more than up to the task.

Harry S Truman is the only President to come from Missouri. He was raised on a farm in Lamar, worked in Kansas City, and his Presidential Library is in Independence.

Here, his roots run deep. Right now, his presidential library is reaching deep. It’s in the middle of a multi-million dollar capitol campaign ((https://www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/capital-campaign/)) to expand and renovate – and bring Harry to the masses.

Truman was different than any president who came before him. “He absolutely changed the nature of the Executive branch of government,” said Graham. “He changed the way advisors interacted with the President, he changed the way all those offices came together to provide the information to the President and Executive branch needed to function – and again, left the world a better place because of it.”

As Graham states it, Truman was a man of Midwest roots. “Here we are, 75 years after he began in that role, we have some perspective. I’m certainly not here to tell you Truman did everything right – that he made every decision correctly – but he made his decisions and he moved on.”

“By and large, the fact that he was decisive, the fact that he returned to a moral core as he made those decisions, that he was a man of integrity, I think that plays well. I think people respect Truman.”

As Graham describes him, Truman was often one step away from never becoming president. Truman, said Graham, was the first President to come from “machine politics”.

“He had come, kicking and screaming, into the Vice Presidency,” Graham explained, “and suddenly found himself the Leader of the Free World. And the world, not unlike today, was a world in crisis.”

In 1945, it was a war. In 2020, it’s a pandemic. A pandemic that’s changed a lot of plans, including some of Graham’s.

“We would normally be doing big public events,” he said, “you know, Unity Temple, down at the Library, have big speakers, that kind of thing…” he trailed off. Then he added, “But, in the Spirit of Harry Truman, we’re trying to respond to a crisis and do things as best we can.”

The Truman Library is turning to the internet; after all, this is the perfect time for a history lesson.

“We have a lot of channels that we’ve opened up in honor of the anniversary that we were going to do anyway,” said Graham. “They suddenly became increasingly important, and we poured a lot more resource and effort into those because of the pandemic.”

Those include a new Twitter handle (HarrySTruman75), each day putting a Harry S Truman quote out into digital world, and new offerings on YouTube.

For parents who want to teach their children a history lesson during the Stay at Home order, the Library and National Archives have several resources. https://education.blogs.archives.gov/2020/03/30/online-student-programs/

For adults, the Library is offering a webcast all this week: https://www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/tli-events/

“I think people respect Truman,” said Graham from his home Sunday. “They recognize in Truman the kind of leader that they wish could find anywhere again.”

He added, “We will never see another Harry Truman. And that doesn’t mean we won’t see another great leader, because I think Truman was decisive. I always say that he had a strong morale core that he’d return to when making those decisions, and that’s what stands out.”