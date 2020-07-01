5- year old boy and sister raise over $3,000 for injured firefighter with lemonade stand

ST. CHARLES – A St. Charles 5-year-old and his sister turned a lemonade stand into a benefit for a Kinloch firefighter injured in a shooting at a St. John’s Applebee’s last week.

5- year-old Cooper Wallweber and his sister Olivia are continuing their fundraising efforts with a fundraiser Wednesday, July 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Los 3 Compadres to help injured firefighter Arlydia Bufford.

The St. Charles boy decided to turn devastation into donations. 5-year-old Cooper began his lemonade stand to replace a brand-new pair of shoes he damaged with slime. Business for Cooper and his sister was booming. Then Cooper heard about Bufford and he decided to help her was more important than new shoes.

“As soon as we saw Olivia’s story, the shoes were not an issue anymore, her story touched our hearts. A young 20-year-old woman, just full of promise, with hopes of her helping her community, wanting to serve others and that was taken away,” said Michelle Wallweber.

“I got $100, so I’m going to give all the money away” said Cooper.

So far cooper has raise more than $3,000.

When Bufford’s parents found out about his efforts it brought tears to their eyes

“Cooper is amazing, just seeing what he did for my daughter. He should teach alot of people who the people really do care,” said Carl Bufford.

“It’s overwhelming but, I appreciate it,” said Rebecca Bufford.

Arlydia’s parents say she still in critical condition and has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own. She is able to speak and is aware of her surroundings.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday, July 1, at Los 3 Compadres located at 1052 Wolfrum Road in St Charles from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

30 percent of all profits will be donated to Arlydia Bufford to help her with medical expenses. The fire department has also set up a GOFUNDME page.