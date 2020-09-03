3 accused of ‘romance scam’ aimed at older women

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis residents are accused of scamming middle-aged and older women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of what the U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis calls a “romance scam.”

Federal prosecutors announced the indictments on Wednesday. Court documents say the suspects pretended to be high-ranking military officers deployed overseas and expressed romantic interest in women ranging in age from 45 to 82.

They allegedly enticed women to send money and electronic equipment to St. Louis-are post office boxes. Prosecutors say the money and equipment was valued at more than $500,000.