$3.2 Million DOJ Grants Available to Help Local Public Safety Agencies Address COVID-19 Pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Public safety agencies in the Western District of Missouri are eligible for more than $3.2 million in Department of Justice grants announced today to aid their response to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation, will allow eligible state and local and governments to apply immediately for a total of $850 million nationwide. A total of more than $5.5 million is available statewide for agencies in Missouri, with $3,259,369 of that amount allocated for the Western District. The Justice Department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

“Law enforcement officers working on the front lines of this public health crisis are being called upon, like never before, to face daunting challenges and take significant risks,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison of the Western District of Missouri. “We support these brave men and women every way possible, including this critical funding to help provide the resources they need to protect our communities.”

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, please visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, please visit https://www.ojp.gov/.