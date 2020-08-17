2 O’Fallon MO residents injured in boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Sunday shortly after 12 noon Sunday a pleasure boat exploded after having just refueling at a boat dock in McCoy Branch at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Three persons were injured in the explosion, employee Megan Bartels, 20, and 2 residents from O’Fallon Missouri, Kebra Kiely, 52, and 55-year-old Dennis Kiely.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat had just refueled, and Dennis Kiely was starting the second engine on the boat when the explosion occurred.

The force of blast threw the Kiely’s into the water and left the gas pump attendant Bartels on the dock.

Both of the Kiely’s were airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia Missouri. Bartels was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police say the boat burned down to the water adrift on the lake.