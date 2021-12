WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. – A Missouri man and Arkansas man face capital murder charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill a 39-year-old after the victim was accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old.

According to affidavits obtained by the Washington County, Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a group of hunters found the body of Richard Phillips in a wooded area north of Seligman, Missouri on Nov. 27. Phillips had been beaten and shot multiple times. His body had been mutilated as well.