Welcome to Merc on the Hill!

Our shop began in 2020 which seems crazy considering everything that was going on at the time. However, life had brought my husband Andy and I to a place where risks seemed worth taking. So, my desire to own a store and a passion for quilting came together and became Merc on the Hill, a shop we created in our own home outside Liberal, MO. The name has special meaning for us as it refers to our hilltop farm and family history. My great-grandparents had once been the proprietors of a small business, a mercantile.

Family is what really makes our shop special to us. We can be closer to our two daughters when they are home, and my parents who live on the adjoining farm can often be found helping around the farm and shop. I am blessed to have my grandma Bonnie pitching in. Not only is she an inspiration and mentor in the sewing arts, but she can fold fat quarters like nobody else.

We hope you will come see us here at Merc on the Hill. I love the happy surprise I see when new guests discover the generous stock of beautiful fabrics, the notions, and gift items available in our “home” store.

(417) 214-3369

583 NW 90th Ln, Liberal, MO 64762