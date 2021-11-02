Trick to get a free turkey and other Thanksgiving groceries by using one popular app

It’s getting more expensive to put food on the Table. Just last week the American Farm Bureau Federation said this year’s Thanksgiving meal may be the most expensive one ever.

That doesn’t have to be the case. You can get the majority of what you need for your Thanksgiving meal for free again this year, thanks to Ibotta.

If you haven’t heard of Ibotta, it’s a cash back app that you download to your phone or a browser extension you download to your computer. Then create an account and browse offers at more than 400 retailers nationwide.

Select the offers you like and head to the store. When you’re done shopping, upload your receipt and get money deposited into your account. You can cash out or buy gift cards with the money you ears as soon as you hit $20.

The key is to make sure you’ve selected the offers you want BEFORE you head to the store and to upload the receipt, if you’re using the app, as soon as you’re done shopping so you don’t forget about it.

HOW TO GET YOUR FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER

This deal is only available at Walmart, but if you utilize the Ibotta Browser Extension you can also select online grocery pick-up or delivery options. If you decide to shop online, make sure you link your Walmart Online account to your Ibotta app before shopping. If you don’t, you won’t get the cash back.

Check out the following offers in the Ibotta app and select the ones you want.

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup 10.5oz Can (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Great Value French Fried Onions Fried Onions 6oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back McCormick Turkey Gravy Seasoning Mix 0.87oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables 10oz or larger (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Idahoan Mashed​ Potatoes 8oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Great Value ​Canned Cranberry​ Sauce 14oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Great Value ​Stuffing 6oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix 8.5oz (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back Coca-Cola 2 Liter Bottle (limit 1) – free after cash back

(limit 1) – free after cash back $15 off any 3 lb. or larger Frozen Turkey — (Butter Ball, Honest Turkey, Honeysuckle, Jennie-O, Great Value brands) (limit 1) – free after cash back

If you buy all of the 10 products, you will get a cash back amount of $26.99.

I was able to select the turkey without a referral, but If you can’t, there are some reports that you may need to invite a friend to Ibotta. After they log in and create an account you’ll then be able to select the Ibotta offer for the turkey.

The offer is good through Nov. 24, or until supplies last. Additional details for each qualifying product can be found in the Ibotta app.