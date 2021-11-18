Christmas Tree shortage hitting Kansas – why you need to prepare ahead of time

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Halloween now behind us, stores are beginning to stock up on Christmas decorations. One item that you may have trouble getting ahold of this year, is a Christmas tree.

Not only will stores like Walmart and Target struggle to stock artificial trees, but tree farms across the nation are expecting shortages as well.

COVID is making the holiday season difficult for the second year in a row. As brick and mortar stores fill their shelves with seasonal decoration, you may not see certain products up for long.

Both artificial and real Christmas trees are expected to be in shorter supply this season. The main issue lies with the supply chain, and a shortage of truck drivers nationwide.

Another issue with the Christmas tree business is how long preparations take.

“Our pre-cut trees were ordered back in February, so it’s not like we can add on to our order at this time,” co-owner of Seven Pines in Meriden, Chris Pool said. “It’s a pretty limited supply of pre-cut trees that are out there too to bring in. It’s a tight market all around.”

On top of orders, the actual trees take around 8 years to grow. In 2013, no one was preparing enough trees for the second year of a pandemic.

Pool suggests picking up your Christmas tree as early as possible. He’s expecting a rush the first two weeks farms are open. After that, the chance of finding the tree you want is lowered substantially.