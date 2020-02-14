Whether you are looking for cutting-edge solutions or a basic fix, Tech Hound is a proactive IT company with knowledge and skills concerning all things tech (021320)







Tech Hound

909 1/2 S Main

Joplin MO

(417) 423-0538

Whether you are looking for cutting-edge solutions or a basic fix, Tech Hound is a proactive IT company with knowledge and skills concerning all things tech. Providing services for both business and residential areas, our aim is to provide more personalized solutions to fit all of your IT needs.



At Tech Hound, we make it a priority to stay up-to-date on all of the latest tech trends so you never have to worry if you are being left behind in a world of infinite technological advances. We realize that there are an overwhelming amount of solutions out there for common tech problems, so we make it our goal to alleviate the stress of our clients by providing one-on-one assistance, allowing us to help determine the right solutions for the right people.



Whatever your issue, our techs will seek out creative solutions in order to adapt to your individual needs. Our objective is to get you the results you want in the simplest, most cost-effective way possible. We are determined to find the perfect solution for our customers, and like our namesake, we will tackle any problem with hound-like focus to get the most desirable results possible.

http://www.techhound.tech/





