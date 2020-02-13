Webwood is a family owned assisted living facility (021120)







Webwood Assisted Living

1640 Waldo Hatler Drive

Neosho MO 64850

(417) 451-2997

The goal of Webwood is to offer our older generation a dynamic environment where they can continue to live independently with the discreet support they need and programs that make it easier to stay involved in the communities they love. Stylish residences, delicious dining, abundant activities and resort-style amenities will make Webwood one of the most distinctive active retirement communities in rural Missouri.

Webwood assisted living services will include:

Housekeeping and linen services

Cooperation with outside healthcare providers

Private apartments with personal alert systems in case of emergencies

Discreet, personalized support with daily tasks like bathing, grooming and getting dressed

Medication reminders – includes consultation with primary physicians and pharmacies, plus ordering and scheduled reviews by a licensed nurse

Emergency alert systems

Maintenance of apartment, community and grounds – including snow and ice removal

24-hour onsite staffing

Webwood will be a vibrant community where seniors can thrive and participate; where they know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that will help them continue making a positive difference in our world.

