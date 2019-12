Wayside Furniture

3732 N Main Street

Joplin Mo

(417) 781-6810

Wayside Furniture has been family owned and operated for over 45 years! We serve the 4-State Area of SW Missouri. Owner, Allen Trimble, invites you to come by and shop our vast selection of name-brand furniture & bedding… always at the lowest prices!

https://www.waysidefurniturejoplin.com/